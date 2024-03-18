Governor failed to meet our genuine expectations: Dasoju

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 March 2024, 03:44 PM

Hyderabad: BRS leader Dasoju Sravan on Monday urged the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to understand the fact that the lives and careers of the two nominees of the BRS party for appointment as Members of the Legislative Council, himself and K Satyanarayana, were sabotaged. In an open letter addressed to the Governor, he congratulated her for her decision to enter electoral politics to contest as MP.

He attributed the gubernatorial denial of an opportunity for their nomination as MLCs to her political animosity toward the previous government and misguided interpretation of the constitution.

Calling it an “unlawful decision,” he pointed out that in light of the recent High Court orders in WP 180 and 181 dated March 7, 2024, “we harbored a genuine hope and trust that wisdom and justice would prevail so that you would be kind enough to rectify your previous decision and that we will be appointed as MLCs”.

However, due to misguided legal advice or a contentious decision taken for reasons known only to you, this genuine expectation was not met. “We were deliberately denied justice, ignoring that we are from the most marginalised communities and also discrediting all our sacrifices, credentials, and contributions to society merely because we have a political background”. He wished her the best for her ultimate success in her political career.