Hanumanth Rao demands effective implementation of BC reservations

Congress leader demanded that the Centre withdraw plans of applying creamy layer concept to OBCs

By | Published: 6:52 pm

Hyderabad: Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former MP Hanumanth Rao said despite the Prime Minister being a Backward Class (BC) community member, BCs across the country were being denied justice.

He demanded that the Centre withdraw plans of applying creamy layer concept to OBCs. Though there is 27 per cent reservation for BCs, not even 10 per cent was being implemented, he said, adding that there was need for effective implementation of reservations for the welfare of BCs.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan here on Saturday, the Congress leader urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao not to confine to construction of ‘Athma Gourava’ (self-respect) buildings for BCs but ensure welfare and development of other community members.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA T Jagga Reddy demanded that the State Government sanction a medical college to Sangareddy.

Addressing media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, he said the Chief Minister had promised a medical college for Sangareddy and should fulfill his promise.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .