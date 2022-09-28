‘Happy 40 baby’: Alia Bhatt marks husband’s birthday

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:22 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt posted an unseen Polaroid picture of husband Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram on Wednesday and penned a simple yet lovely caption. Marking her ‘Brahmastra’ co-star’s birthday on September 28, Alia wrote, “Happy 40 baby,” along with heart and infinity symbol emojis.

In the now-viral picture, Ranbir is seen dressed in an all-white outfit and flaunting his beard while ‘cheers to forty years’ is written in the background. Several balloons and decorative items also adorn the picture.

Currently, Ranbir and Alia are on cloud nine as they are enjoying the success of their project ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’. The couple is also excited to welcome their first child soon.

Meanwhile, Ranbir received wishes from several of his family members and industry colleagues, including Rakul Preet Singh, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Karan Johar, among others.

His mother and actor Neetu Kapoor posted a photo with Ranbir and wrote, “This has been quite a milestone year for You for US!!! Miss your father as he would have been the happiest proudest im sure he is orchestrating from up there!!! Happy birthday love you the mostestttt rana ❤ you are my Shakti Astra #bestfriend #strength (sic).” https://www.instagram.com/p/CjCgMKoIL3p/