PVR CEO clarifies on reports of Brahmastra leading to multi-crore loss

By Telangana Today
Published: Updated On - 05:24 PM, Sun - 11 September 22
Hyderabad: Ayan Mukerji’s directorial ‘Brahmastra: Part One Shiva’ was released on September 9 and has garnered mixed reviews from both critics and audiences. On Friday, reports of the film causing a cumulative loss of over Rs 800 cores to the India’s largest theater chains PVR and Inox have been shared widely.

Refuting the claims, PVR Pictures CEO Kamal Gianchandani took to twitter and posted a series of tweets calling the reports “negative” and “false.” The CEO stated that he was confused whether to call it “a lack of understanding” or an intentional move “to cast doubts.”

Confirming that PVR Cinemas did a net business of Rs. 8.18 crore for Bramhastra on the day of the film’s release, he listed the day 1 net collections of all the recent blockbusters including KGF 2, RRR, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Sooryavanshi, recorded at PVR theatres.

He said that Brahmastra has been doing exceptionally well in the PVR theatres and the audience seems to be enjoying the film. “PVR is having a fabulous weekend which is so encouraging given the massive line-up of films over the next 3 months,” his last tweet read.

Along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan and Mouni Roy. Apart from Hindi, the film was also released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

 

