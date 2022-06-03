Hard work, time management key for success in job tests: Expert

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:35 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

Khammam: The long-awaited opportunity of securing a government job has come to unemployed youth and they should seize it, suggested a poet-writer and personality development expert Atluri Venkataramana. Addressing Group-I job seekers being trained at the BC Study Circle here on Friday he wanted the job aspirants to be self-controlled and make use of time in an efficient manner to stand as winners.

What the job aspirants have before them was a one-time opportunity as large numbers of jobs were notified by the government and it was essential for every aspirant to use it and achieve success, Venkataramana said. He told the job aspirants that their success in the job tests would be a gift to their mother, father, teacher and the society. The goal was already set and a systematic approach was required to reach the destination by succeeding in the exams.

Venkataramana made it clear that victory would be sure if one works with the spirit of a fighter. One should keep in mind that their preparation and two months of hard work for the exams for 1000 marks dictates 50 years of their lives. Addressing students undergoing training for the IIT, NEET and EAMCET exams at Ambedkar Gurukul College in NSP Colony here the personality development expert stated that everyone sets out to achieve something in the world but only those with skill and endurance sees the end result.

There would be hard work behind every outcome and nothing comes freely. If students work hard with self-control and resilience, their future would be bright. Prospective engineers and doctors should dedicate themselves to social service, he suggested. The BC Study Circle Director Lata, Gurukul principal Ch Jyothi, faculty members B. Kanakavalli, Vijayalakshmi, Renuka Vishnupriya, Narasimha Rao, Ramakoti and others were present.