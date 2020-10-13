Hardware company worker succumbs to injuries in Hyderabad

Police said Srikanth (32), a native of Lingala village of Khammam, was working as a machine operator with the hardware company and was staying with his family in Bhagyalakshmi Nagar Colony

Hyderabad: A hardware company worker died after he suffered injuries while operating a machine in the company in Jeedimetla here late on Tuesday.

Police said Srikanth (32), a native of Lingala village of Khammam, was working as a machine operator with the hardware company and was staying with his family in Bhagyalakshmi Nagar Colony. On Tuesday, he was operating the machine to compress carton boxes when he accidentally got caught between the boxes and the machine and suffered grievous bleeding injuries.

He was immediately shifted to a nearby private hospital, where he died while under treatment. The Jeedimetla police have booked a case. The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue.

