Hare Krishna Heritage Tower: Traffic diversions at Kokapet in view of CM KCR visit on Monday

The police have announced traffic diversions in view of the visit of CM KCR for foundation stone laying ceremony of the Hare Krishna Heritage Tower at Sri Krishna Goshala Kokapet on Monday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Hyderabad: The police have announced traffic diversions in view of the visit of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for foundation stone laying ceremony of the Hare Krishna Heritage Tower at Sri Krishna Goshala Kokapet, on Monday. The traffic diversions will be imposed between 8 am and 2 pm.

The road from Kokapet T-junction at SAS crown towards Kokapet village will be closed. Similarly, the road from Kokapet village junction near Goshala towards ORR service road will be also be closed. The commuters were advised to use suitable alternative roads to avoid traffic congestion.

Also, the traffic police suggested alternative routes for the commuters.

The motorists coming from Shankarpally towards Gachibowli may avoid Movie Tower route and instead take Narsingi Rotary – My Home Avatar – Nanakramguda – Gachibowli route or take diversion at Khanapur village – Vattinagulapally cross road –- Service road – Kokapet circle – Wipro circle and Gachibowli to reach their destination.

The traffic from Langer Houz towards GHAR building may avoid service road and take diversion at Narsingi rotary1 – My Home Avatar – Kokapet Rotary – GHAR building.

