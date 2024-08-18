Hyderabad: Hare Krishna Temples gear up for Sri Krishna Janmashtami

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 August 2024, 05:12 PM

Hyderabad: A series of rituals and cultural events are lined up to celebrate Sri Krishna Janmashtami at Hare Krishna Temple in Banjara Hills between August 25 and 27.

The Hare Krishna Movement – Hyderabad in a press release said the devotees can partake in Sri Krishna’s darshan in four distinct forms including Sri Radha Govinda, Sri Godha Krishna, Sri Radha Gopinath, and Sri Laddu Gopal / Makhan Krishna.

On Sunday, darshan and Jhulan will be held between 8 am and 9 pm while Maha Abhishekam, Arati and Jhulan will be from 7.30 pm to 10 pm. On Monday, the darshan will be from 8 am to 12 midnight while jhulan will be between 8 am and 10.30 pm. Abhishekams to Radha Govind at noon, evening and midnight will also be part of the celebrations.

The 108 Kalasha Vishesha Abhishekam and Pravachan will from 6.30 pm to 8 pm while Arati and Jhulan between 8 pm and 9 pm. The midnight Abhishekam, Maha Mangala Arati and Jhulan will be from 10.30 pm to 1 am.

On Tuesday, Nandotsavam and Vyasa Puja Celebrations between 8 am and 9 pm with Chappan Bhog and Raja Bhoga Arati will be performed at noon. Similar festivities will also held at Hare Krishna Heritage Tower – Narsingi and Hare Krishna Cultural Centre – Kandi, Sangareddy.