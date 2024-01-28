Class 10 student from Telangana wins National Award for artistic excellence

Participating against a staggering 3.7 million students from 2,43,000 schools across the country, Hari Chandana was among the 100 students selected at the national level.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 January 2024, 08:06 PM

Warangal: Sujatha Vidyaniketan English Medium High School, Hasanparthi Class 10 student Akutota Hari Chandana was presented Veer Gatha 3.0 National Level Award, a prestigious honor in the field of art.

She was presented with a memento of appreciation by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at function in Delhi.

The students were invited to participate in the Republic Day parade.