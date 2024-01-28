| Honorary Consulate Of Kazakhstan In Hyderabad Marks Three Years Of Strengthened Ties Between Telangana And Kazakhstan

Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Hyderabad marks three years of strengthened ties between Telangana and Kazakhstan

The Consulate has to its credit several remarkable milestones during the three years, including an MoU between Astana and T-Hub and Visa free visit for Indian citizens to Kazakhstan.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 January 2024, 05:00 PM

Hyderabad: The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Hyderabad commemorated its third anniversary and a program was hosted by the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Hyderabad Dr Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan. Ravi Gupta, Director General of Police, Orhan Yalman Okan, Consulate General of the Republic of Turkey, Aaref Alnuai, Consul General of UAE in Hyderabad, and others participated.

The Consulate has to its credit several remarkable milestones during the three years, including an MoU between Astana and T-Hub and Visa free visit for Indian citizens to Kazakhstan. The Consulate is striving to strengthen the bonding between the people of Telangana and Kazakhstan, by starting a direct flight to Kazakhstan from Hyderabad, besides many other initiatives in the pipeline, says Dr Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan.

The other dignitaries present on the occasion were Saleel Kader, U.S. Consulate General, Hyderabad and Strategic Public Engagement Advisor; Dr Mohan, Manohar Reddy, Vikram Jain, Trade Commissioner, Consulate General of Canada, Government of Canada; Sandeep, MD, JLL; NVS Reddy, MD, Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd; WTC Vignesh; GMR Anindya; Sri Srinivasa Rao Mahankali, CEO, T-Hub; among others.