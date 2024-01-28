Pope’s 196 takes England to 420, sets India 231-run target

By ANI Updated On - 28 January 2024, 11:48 AM

Hyderabad: Ollie Pope struck a majestic 196 as England were bowled out for 420 in their second essay to set India a target of 231 runs to win the opening Test of the five-match series here on Sunday.

The England No. 3 batter showed amazing resilience to help the visitors make a fightback in his knock from 278 balls laced with 21 boundaries.

Jasprit Bumrah (4/41) cleaned Pope up at the stroke of lunch on the penultimate day.

Ravichandran Ashwin bagged 3/126, while Ravindra Jadeja claimed 2/131.

Resuming the day on 316/6, England lost Rehan Ahmed (28) in the sixth over of the day.

But thereafter, England No. 9 Tom Hartley (34 off 52 balls) provided fine support to Pope in a 80-run alliance for the eighth wicket.

Brief Scores:

England: 246 and 420 all out in 102.1 overs (Ollie Pope 196; Jasprit Bumrah 4/41).

India: 436.