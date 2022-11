Hari Om bowls CPS to big win in HCA U-16 Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:53 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

Hari Om Singh snared five wickets for 14 while N Nitesh Naik picked up three for 29 as Cal Public School thrashed Jawahar High School by 10 wickets

Hyderabad: Hari Om Singh snared five wickets for 14 while N Nitesh Naik picked up three for 29 as Cal Public School thrashed Jawahar High School by 10 wickets in the HCA Under-16 Inter-Schools, Colleges & Districts One Day Knock Out Tournament held in Hyderabad on Monday.

Brief Scores: Jawahar High School 56 in 24.1 overs (N Nitesh Naik 3/29, Hari Om Singh 5/14) lost to Cal Public School 57/0 in 8 overs (Vikas Gupta 38no); Chirec International School Kondapur 257 in 40.3 overs (B Shrithan Reddy 51) bt Epistemo Vikas Leadership School 111 in 27.1 overs (Aditya Narayanan 4/23); Karimnagar 104 in 34.1 overs (T Ruthwik 52, T Sai Charan 3/13) lost to Don Bosco School 105/1 in 21 overs (Vasireddy Arjun Sai 48no); Gowtham World School 118 in 33 overs (Veerendra Vardhan 5/10) lost to Sri Chaitanya School East Marredpally121/2 in 19.5 overs (C Siddharth Rao 72no, M Ram Charan 31no); Suchithra Academy Kompally 94 in 18 overs (J Laxman 4/21, Devasoth Anji 5/20) lost to Telangana Tribal Welfare 95/2 in 19.4 overs (Devasoth Anji 32no); Warangal 76 in 24.4 overs (Avik Dixit 4/22) lost to Gowtham Model School 80/3 in 15.5 overs (M Jaswanth 48no); Delhi Public School Nacharam 133 in 33.3 overs (D Pratyush 83no, S Hrishikesh 4/38, Sai Karthikeya 4/15) lost to Khammam 138/3 in 27.4 overs (Guru Vidhwan 49no); World One International School 47 in 21.2 overs (Md Abdul Malik 5/21) lost to Glendale Academy S 51/2 in 6.4 overs; Bhavans Sri Aurobindo Jr C 88 in 32 overs (T Medhansh Srikar 4/27) lost to St Andrews School Bowenpally 89/1 in 18.4 overs; Oakridge International School Khajaguda 315/4 in 45 overs (Ishan Agarwal 108, Ved Reddy 69) bt Gitanjali School Begumpet 148 in 29 overs (Anshul Modi 52; Ishan Agarwal 3/14, Ved Reddy 3/30); Sreenidhi International School 264 in 46.3 overs (Vivaan Satwalekar 71, Rram Gupta 73) bt DRS International School 46 in 15.4 overs (Pradyumna Rao 3/15, Shreyansh Sharma 4/10).