Gurshant shines with all-round show at HCA U-16 Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:41 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

(Kritin and Anudeep) Gurshanth Singh slammed an unbeaten 153 and returned to pick up six wickets for 32 to guide his side Suchitra Academy, Kompally to a thumping 131-run victory

Hyderabad: Gurshanth Singh slammed an unbeaten 153 and returned to pick up six wickets for 32 to guide his side Suchitra Academy, Kompally to a thumping 131-run victory over The Guardian School in the HCA Under-16 inter-schools, colleges and districts one-day knockout tournament, on Friday.

Brief Scores:

Pallavi Model School Alwal 172 in 33.1 overs (M Lokeshwar 3/19) bt Sankalp Jr College 51 in 16.4 overs (Charan Tej 7/26); Pallavi Model School Boduppal 79 in 31.3 overs (A Siddharth 4/7, D Yashwanth 4/19) lost to Gowtham World School Saroornagar 83/2 in 17.4 overs; Akshara Vagdevi International School 76 in 22 overs (Kashyap Pataskar 4/15) lost to Adilabad District U16 77/2 in 13.5 overs; Don Bosco School Erragadda 171 in 42 overs (K Aditya Raghavendra 125; G Koushik Reddy 3/5) bt Delhi Public School Nagergul 146 in 45.2 overs (Hrishikesh Singh 66; Adeeb Arif 3/26, Vasireddy Arjun Sai 3/26); Jawahar High School 278/9 in 50 overs (M Aarush 119; V Hanish Kumar 3/47) bt St Peters High School Bowenpally 76 in 24.2 overs (Shreyansh Pandey 5/19); Suchitra Academy Kompally 267/6 in 40 overs (Gurshant Singh 153no; Mukkanti Goud 3/27) bt The Guardian School 136 in 30 overs (Gurshant Singh 6/32); NRI Jr College 114 in 24.4 overs (Pranay Karthik 3/17, N Harshavardhan 3/19) lost to St Andrew’s H School Bowenpally 115/2 in 17.2 overs; Little Scholar School Sanathnagar 210/8 in 50 overs (Aryan Reddy 69) lost to Bhavan’s Sri Aurobindo Jr College 213/1 in 20.4 overs (Uttam 122no, Rithwik Raj 52no); Pallavi International School Gandipet 132 in 35 overs (M Tameem 4/23) lost to All Saints H S Abids 136/2 in 17 overs; Medak District 110 in 26 overs (Shreyas 3/40, Ved Reddy 3/17) lost to Oakridge International School 111/4 in 22.2 overs; Little Flower Jr College 78 in 17.4 overs (P Rayudu Naik 6/9) lost to IICT ZM H School Habsiguda 81/5 in 12.4 overs (Siddharth Naik 3/31); Global Edge School Kokapet 14 in 6.4 overs (K Kritin 6/5) lost to Gowtham Model School West Marredpally 15/0 in 1.2 overs; Sri Chaitanya Jr Kalasala Ramanthapur 189 in 42.4 overs (M Sai Arun 3/45, Akansh 3/47) lost to Delhi Public School Nacharam 190/6 in 43.3 overs; Sreenidhi International School 269/6 in 50 overs (Ram Gupta 113) bt Nasr Boys School 74 in 29.2 overs (Pradyumna 4/12); Gowtham Jr College ECIL 333/6 in 45 overs (Nikshith 88, Anudeep Javvaji 124) bt Jubille Hills P School 87 in 20.4 overs (Urvesh 5/24).

Top Performers

Centurions: Gurshant Singh 153no, K Aditya Raghavendra 125, Uttam 122 no, M Aarush 119, Ram Gupta 113, Anudeep Javvaji 124,

Five or more wickets: Charan Tej 7/26, P Rayudu Naik 6/9, K Kritin 6/5, Gurshant Singh 6/32, Shreyansh Pandey 5/19, Urvesh 5/24,