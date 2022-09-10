Hariram Motumal Nasta & Renu Hariram Nasta Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery Centre inaugurated at LVPEI

Hyderabad: The comprehensive state-of-the-art Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery Centre at LV Prasad Eye Institute’s Kallam Anji Reddy Campus is now named ‘Hariram Motumal Nasta & Renu Hariram Nasta Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery Centre’.

Risha Kilaru and Dr Gangadhar Prasad Kilaru, a plastic surgeon practising in Fremont, California, have extended their support to further strengthen and scale up the ophthalmic plastic services at LV Prasad Eye Institute. In acknowledgement of their support, the centre has been named in honour of Risha Kilaru’s parents.

Ophthalmic plastic surgery, a highly specialized form of plastic surgery, is a specialty branch of ophthalmology that deals with deformities, tumours, orbital fractures and cosmetic concerns of the structures around the eye. This branch of ophthalmology not only saves vision and life with timely interventions but also improves the facial and ocular appearance of individuals, a press release said.

LV Prasad Eye Institute has been offering ophthalmic plastic services for the past two decades and over the years, more than 20,000 people have benefited from these services, the press release added.