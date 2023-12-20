Harish Rao dares probe into Kaleshwaram

Taking part in the debate over the white paper on the State's finances, Harish Rao made a strong case of the multi-stage lift irrigation scheme built for fulfilling promise of water for parched lands in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:02 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

Photo: Screen-grab from X

Hyderabad: Former Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday dared the State government to order a probe into the irregularities alleged by the Congress in the construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. Taking part in the debate over the white paper on the State’s finances, he made a strong case of the multi-stage lift irrigation scheme built for fulfilling promise of water for parched lands in State.

He rubbished the contention of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and a few of his cabinet colleagues that the previous government had mobilised loans worth Rs.97,449 crore for the project. He clarified that the loans raised by the BRS government through the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Corporation (KLIC), a special purpose vehicle floated for the purpose, were used not for the Kaleshwaram Project alone.

Also Read White paper a ploy to back out on guarantees: Harish Rao

The construction of the Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) was also financed from the loan raised by the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Corporation. Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the government would order a judicial probe and would not spare those found guilty. He said the project failed to deliver the desired results.

Joining issue with him, Harish Rao demanded a probe into the project as it would help unravel the truth.