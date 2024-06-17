Harish Rao demands Congress govt to fulfill electoral promises

Addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan here on Monday, Harish Rao listed out the five major demands of government job aspirants including announcement of a job calendar to fill two lakh government jobs within a year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 June 2024, 06:12 PM

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader and former Minister T Harish Rao demanded the State government to focus on issues plaguing people of Telangana and to address them on a priority basis instead of mudslinging against the BRS.

He emphasised the urgent need to take up the discrepancies in the NEET exam with the Centre, besides resolving issues pertaining to government job aspirants.

On the NEET exam controversy, Harish Rao said the Centre should come out clean by ordering a high-level probe into the paper leaks and initiate stringent action against those responsible.

He pointed out that over 24 lakh students and their parents were having sleepless nights due to the inefficiency of the BJP government at the Centre. He questioned the State government’s silence on the issue. He demanded that union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay from Telangana ensure justice to the students. On the issues of the unemployed, he said the Congress had come to power by promising to resolve issues pertaining to unemployed youth.

“But neither the Congress nor leaders such as M Kodandaram are responding to their pleas,” he said.

As promised by the Congress earlier, he sought adequate gap between different competitive exams to ensure that the candidates have ample time for preparation.

He wanted the government to notify about 2,000 additional posts for Group-II and another 3,000 additional posts for Group-III as promised by the Congress during the Assembly elections, besides conducting a DSC for a total 25,000 posts instead of the proposed 11,000 vacancies.

He also asked for selection of candidates for Groups mains exams on 1:100 (100 candidates for each vacancy) rather than 1:50 basis. Citing the example of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who issued orders for increasing social security pensions immediately after taking charge, the BRS legislator advised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to replicate the same.

“Why cannot the Telangana government give pensions when Andhra Pradesh can do it? Let alone hike, for the last two months — April and May — pensions are due for senior citizens in the State,” he said. He also raised the issue of pending salaries to ASHA workers, Anganwadi teachers and sanitation staff of rural local bodies.

He stated that the State government was not only making false claims of giving salaries to government employees on the first of every month, but had also failed to provide salaries to sanitation workers for the last five months.