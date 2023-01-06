Harish Rao distributes house pattas in Patancheru

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:00 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the highest number of house pattas under GO number 58 was distributed in Patancheru Constituency in entire Telangana.

Addressing the gathering after handing over house pattas to 738 beneficiaries from across Patancheru Constituency at GMR Convention Hall on Friday, the Minister said the house pattas were distributed to the beneficiaries without giving any scope to corruption.

The entire process was carried out in a transparent way. He said the government has distributed house pattas to 830 beneficiaries in Sangareddy District including 738 from Patancheru Constituency.

Elaborating the government’s efforts in improving facilities in health sector, the Minister said 13 Basthi Dawakhanas were opened, the most number Dawakhanas in any Constituency in the State, in Patancheru. Rao also assured to hand over house pattas under GO number 59 to poor families soon across the State.

MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy, Additional Collector G Veera Reddy and others were present.