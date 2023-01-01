BRS youth wing files case against YouTube channel for misleading news on Harish Rao

The youth wing of BRS has filed a case against the management of the 4sight YouTube channel for broadcasting a misleading news report

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:08 PM, Sun - 1 January 23

BRS youth wing leaders filing a petition in Siddipet one town Police Station on Sunday.

Siddipet: The youth wing of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has filed a case against the management of the 4sight YouTube channel for broadcasting a misleading news report on Finance Minister T Harish Rao.

The youth wing also filed a complaint against one Thodanpanuri Venkatesham who was spreading such misleading news against Harish Rao on social media.

The youth wing leaders led by Rangdhampally Srinivas Goud, Vanga Thirumal Reddy and Juvvanna Kanakaraju submitted the complaint to One Town Police in Siddipet seeking action against them.

Circulating a video in which Harish Rao was seen supporting the argument of Byri Naresh underlining the importance of installing a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in every village, the 4sight claimed that the Minister was supporting Naresh, who was accused of making objectionable comments against Ayyappa devotees.

The BRS leaders urged the Police to initiate action against the YouTube channel for circulating such misleading stories, when the truth was that Harish Rao had supported only the installation of Dr Ambedkar statues in every village.