Sangareddy: Stage set for annual Mothi Matha Jatara

Thousands of people, particularly tribals from Telangana, Karnataka and Maharastra are expected to attend the festival.

Godess Marigamma Mothi Matha temple at Upparipally in Zaheerabad Mandal of Sangareddy district.

Sangareddy: The stage is set for the two-day annual Mothi Matha Jatara at Upparpally village in Zaheerabad Mandal.

Thousands of people, particularly tribals from Telangana, Karnataka and Maharastra are expected to attend the festival. Newly married couples pray to the goddess Marigamma Mothi seeking her blessings.

Meanwhile, officials of all departments were making arrangements to ensure the Jatara went on peacefully. Following directions of Collector A Sharath, additional transformers were installed to supply power.

The Jatara will open on Thursday. Finance Minister T Harish Rao and others will visit the temple on Friday. The TSRTC will operate special buses from Zaheerabad.