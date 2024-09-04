Harish Rao fires salvoes at government for failing to submit crucial disaster relief reports

The MHA noted that Rs 208.40 crore in SDRF allocations for June 2024 could not be released because the Telangana government failed to submit both the Utilization Certificate and the requisition for the current fiscal

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 September 2024, 07:50 PM

BRS MLA Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Former Minister T Harish Rao fired salvoes at the Congress government in Telangana for its gross negligence to submit the situation report to the union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the destruction caused by the heavy rains and subsequent flooding in the State. The reports are crucial for accessing disaster relief funds.

“Shocking. The MHA’s letter exposes the Congress government’s complete failure to submit the required situation report on the flood crisis,” he said.

Also Read Union Minister Kishan Reddy asks Telangana to use SDRF funds for relief works

Taking to X, Harish Rao condemned the government’s inaction, stating that it is delaying relief funds even as people continue to suffer. “The Congress government is turning a blind eye to the suffering of Telangana’s people. This is not just inefficiency, it is a betrayal of the people’s trust,” he said. He urged immediate corrective action and submit necessary documents to expedite relief efforts.

Shocking!

The Ministry of Home Affairs’ letter has exposed the complete failure of the Congress government in submitting the situation report on the current natural disaster and flood situation in Telangana. The letter further reveals that ₹208.40 crores in SDRF funds for June… pic.twitter.com/tUvdNQoKQ6 — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) September 4, 2024

The MHA noted that Rs 208.40 crore in State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) allocations for June 2024 could not be released because the Telangana government failed to submit both the Utilization Certificate and the requisition for the current fiscal. Meanwhile, the Telangana Accountant General confirmed that Rs 1,345.15 crore in SDRF funds remain unused.