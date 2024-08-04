Harish Rao flays State govt for pathetic mid-day meal situation in government schools

Students at a government school in Kothapally are eating rice with only chili powder and oil due to the State government's failure to pay for mid-day meals and salaries for cook-cum-helpers. Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao criticised the government's negligence and called for immediate action from Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 August 2024, 03:21 PM

Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Due to unavailability of proper mid-day meals and unable to control their hunger, students of the government school in Kothapally of Kotagiri mandal, Nizamabad district were reportedly forced to consume rice with just chilli powder and oil. The alarming situation is being attributed to the State government’s failure to clear pending bills against supplies for mid-day meals scheme and also pending salaries to cook-cum-helpers.

Sharing the ordeal of the students on X, senior BRS leader T Harish Rao condemned the Congress government’s reckless attitude. “It is unfortunate and painful to see the government act irresponsibly towards the future citizens of India,” he said.



He stated that the State government which had cancelled the Chief Minister’s Breakfast scheme meant to provide nutrition for poor students, has now utterly failed to provide proper meals to students studying in government schools. He blamed the government’s sheer negligence for the poor condition of students who are being deprived of the essential nutrition.

Harish Rao called on Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to take immediate action. “I request Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to respond immediately, clear pending bills and workers’ salaries to ensure that the stomachs of students studying in the government schools are filled,” he urged.