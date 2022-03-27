Harish Rao inaugurates 42-bed pediatric ward in Gajwel Hospital

Published Date - 06:38 PM, Sun - 27 March 22

Health Minister T Harish Rao is inaugurating the Dialysis unit in Gajwel Government Hospital in Siddipet district on Sunday.

Siddipet: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao has inaugurated a 42-bedded Pediatric Ward which includes an Intensive Care Unit and a Ventilator of just-born babies at District Government Hospital in Gajwel.

Speaking to news reporters after inaugurating the facility on Sunday, the Health Minister said the facility was created with Rs 1.6 crore. Saying that they were building a separate MCH (Maternal and Child Health Hospital) in Gajwel on the premises of the old government hospital, the Minister stated that the deliveries and all the treatment to infants will be provided at MCH once it is completed.

Suggesting the people not to spend thousands of rupees at private hospitals, Rao said he feels proud to say that the Hospital was having superior facilities to any private hospital in Gajwel. He said the hospital was getting a huge number of patients and even the Central teams also visited to the hospital to consider it for the Kayakalpa award for this year. With an effort to provide all facilities to the attendants of the patients, Rao said that they were also building a shelter for patient’s attendants by spending Rs 17 lakhs besides providing free meals to them.

The Minister also inaugurated four new Dialysis machines in addition to the existing four beds. He further informed that Telangana is the only State government to offer a single Dialysis Service in the entire nation. Though the service was a burden on the government financially, Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was particular in providing quality treatment to kidney patients because it would extend their lifetime.

He further said that they will modernise the existing mortuary besides providing a vehicle to transport the dead bodies to their homes. Forest Development Corporation Chairman Vanteru Prathap Reddy, MLC Dr V Yadava Reddy, DCCB Chairman Chitti Devendar Reddy and others were present.

