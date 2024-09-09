Ponnam asks for capacity augmentation of Karimnagar hospital

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 September 2024, 08:28 PM

Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar participating in hospital development committee meeting held in Karimnagar on Monday

Karimnagar: Transport and BC Welfare Minister, Ponnam Prabhakar instructed district officials to take steps to enhance the bed capacity of Karimnagar Mother and Child Health Center and arrange another 100 beds.

The minister participated in the hospital development committee meeting held at district headquarters hospital here on Monday.

Responding to the superintendent’s request that the hospital required 150 ACs and other equipment, the minister said he would take the responsibility of arranging the ACs. He also instructed officials to purchase two new ambulances in place of damaged ones. He instructed the collector to arrange Rs 9 lakh to purchase ambulances.

Talking about vacancies, the minister assured to take steps to recruit vacant posts if the list of vacancy position was submitted to him.