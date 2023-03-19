Harish Rao offers condolences to PV Satheesh’s family

The Minister has expressed his sympathies to the family members of Satheesh and the women of DDS.

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has offered his condolences on the demise of Deccan Development Society (DDS) founder PV Satheesh.

Satheesh passed away in a private hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday morning.

The Minister has expressed his sympathies to the family members of Satheesh and the women of DDS. Hailing him as the millet man of Telangana, Rao has said that Satheesh played a vital role in women’s empowerment and in supporting the millet cultivation in the Zaheerabad region.

He has termed the DDS founder as a great humanitarian for his four decades-long work across the villages in the Zaheerabad area. Zaheerabad MP BB Patil, MLA K Manki Rao and others leaders and officials have also condoled the demise of Sathish.

