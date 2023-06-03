Harish Rao participates in Green India Challenge on his birthday

Harish Rao participated in the 'Green India Challenge' by planting a sapling at the Secretariat in Hyderabad on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:25 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Harish Rao taking part in GIC

Hyderabad: On the occasion of his birthday, the State Finance and Health Minister, T. Harish Rao participated in the ‘Green India Challenge‘, an initiative launched by MP J Santosh Kumar, by planting a sapling at the Secretariat in Hyderabad on Saturday.

“If every home has a green tree, then it becomes a health centre. Plants are vital for the survival of mankind and by growing plants environmental protection and health care is possible,” Harish Rao, after planting the sapling said.

The Health Minister also highlighted the impact of Haritha Haram. “Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao, who firmly believes that Telangana will achieve rapid development if everyone is healthy, initiated the program ‘Telangana Ku Haritaharam’, which has been implemented successfully. As a result of this initiative, greenery has increased significantly in Telangana like nowhere else in the country,” he said.

Harish Rao praised the GIC initiative undertaken by MP, Santosh Kumar. “I am happy to participate in ‘Green India Challenge’ and plant a sapling on the occasion of my birthday. I urge everyone to participate in this social responsibility,” he said.

Senior officials including Special Secretary, Rajshekar Reddy, Chairman, TSMSIDC, Errola Srinivas and others were present.