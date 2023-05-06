Hyderabad: Filmmaker Narayana Murthy takes up Green India Challenge

R. Narayana Murthy on Saturday joined the Green India Challenge initiated by BRS Rajya Sabha member, J.Santosh Kumar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Hyderabad: Popular actor-director, R. Narayana Murthy on Saturday joined the Green India Challenge initiated by BRS Rajya Sabha member, J.Santosh Kumar, and planted saplings at Jubilee Hills GHMC Park,

Speaking on the occasion, Narayana Murthy lauded Santosh Kumar for taking forward the Green India Challenge as a movement inspired by the Chief Minister, K.Chandrashekhar Rao’s Haritha Haram.

“By involving all sections from across the country, the effort is contributing in protection of envionment,” he said. Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, Telangana has transformed into a green and prosperous State and instead of people from the State migrating like earlier, the reverse was now happening, Narayana Murthy added.

Thanking the actor for his support to the challenge, Santosh Kumar took to Twitter and tweeted, “That’s intense #NarayanaMurthy garu! The way you cited the greats like sundarlal bahuguna garu and ladies of Bishnoi community and their famously known protest ‘Chipko’ to protect the trees. We are honoured as you have planted a neem sapling as part of #GreenIndiaChallenge initiative. Also take a bow from the #TeamGIC for your inspirational words.”