Comedian Kapil Sharma appreciates Green India Challenge on his show

When he was hosting his show, Kapil Sharma made it a point to highlight the campaign and introduced his audience to the initiative.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:03 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Photo: Instagram

Hyderabad: The Green India Challenge initiated by BRS MP J Santosh Kumar, which has been making waves by involving all sections of the society, has now transcended across the State border and reached Maharashtra. Kapil Sharma, the popular stand-up comedian and host of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ participated in the Green India Challenge and planted a sapling along with the MP at Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari Film City in Goregaon, Mumbai.

Not only did he appreciate the initiative, but also encouraged others to plant saplings and said that we “all need to take the plantation programme forward since it is our responsibility.”

Later when he was hosting his show, Kapil Sharma made it a point to highlight the campaign and introduced his audience to this initiative.

“Santosh Kumar Ji has planted crores of saplings and today I was also fortunate to have joined him,” he said.

He later asked his guest, actor Sayaji Shinde to share his story of planting trees, who in an ode to his mother planted thousands of trees across Maharashtra.

“A person of your stature and with such a huge fan following says some kind words about #GIC and appealing your huge fan base to participate in plantation programmes,GIC is very much encouraging for us too. Thank you,” tweeted Santosh Kumar on Saturday.