Harish Rao releases fishlings into Ranganayaka Sagar

By | Published: 3:54 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Thursday that families of fishermen communities will gain financially with the release of free fishlings into all water bodies across Telangana State.

Speaking after releasing fishlings into Ranganayaka Sagar reservoir, the Minister said the fisheries department in Siddipet released 3.57 crore fishlings into 1,347 tanks and reservoirs such as Kondapochamma Sagar, Ranganayaka Sagar, Shanigaram Project, and Inapur Project at 100 per cent subsidy. Apart from fish, Harish Rao said the department was also releasing shrimps which were in great demand in the market.

Under Integrated Fisheries Development scheme, the Minister said fishermen were being given mopeds, four-wheelers, fishing nets, mobile fish kiosks and other facilities at subsidised rates.

Suggesting that the fishermen sell the fish directly in the market without depending on middlemen, since there was great demand for fish. Zilla Parishad Chairperson, Roja Sharma, Additional Collector, Mujammil Khan, District Fisheries officer, Venkataiah and others were present.

