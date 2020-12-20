Harish Rao seeks sanction of 15 basthi dawakhanas for erstwhile Medak

By | Published: 10:26 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday urged the Health department to sanction 15 basthi dawakhanas for erstwhile Medak district.

The Minister, who held a review meeting with officials of the Health department in Siddipet, spoke to Health Minister Etela Rajendar and Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, Vakati Karuna in this regard.

The Minister also requested Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who inaugurated the double bedroom house colony in Siddipet town earlier this month, to set up basthi dawakhana in the colony. Since the Minister got several requests to set up basthi dawakhanas – a big hit in Hyderabad – across erstwhile Medak district, Harish Rao made the request to the Health department.

Harish Rao also asked the officials to submit a report to him on Primary Health Centre and ANM sub-centre buildings to provide a facelift to these structures. The government, he said, was ready to take up repairs to old buildings, besides constructing new structures for PHCs and Sub-Centres that are being run from temporary or rented buildings.

The officials said there were 196 ANM Sub-Centres and 33 PHCs across the district. The Minister has said that they will grant Rs 4 lakhs towards repairing of ANM Sub-centres, PHC buildings and Rs 16 lakhs to build a new ANM sub-centres. Rao has said that they have aimed to provide the best infrastructure facilities at all the hospitals.

Earlier, Rao inaugurated five double-bedroom houses at Bogguloni Banda village near Siddipet town. Asking the officials to list the people who were not having pucca houses in the village to get the new houses built, Rao has said that they were also taking up the CC Road works,Mahila Bhavan, Vaikunta Dhama and new Gram Panchayat office.

