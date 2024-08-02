Harish Rao calls govt’s job calendar as “joke calendar”

BRS leader T Harish Rao criticised the Congress's new job calendar, calling it deceptive and lacking clarity on job numbers and timelines, accusing the party of betraying Telangana youth with unfulfilled promises.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 August 2024, 10:29 PM

MLA T Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Former minister T Harish Rao criticised the Congress government’s newly released job calendar, calling it a “joke calendar”. He accusing the party of deceiving students with false promises and releasing the job calendar without giving clarity on number of posts to be filled or specific timeframe.

Speaking to mediapersons following a meeting with the government job aspirants at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, Harish Rao said the Congress government which promised to provide two lakh government jobs within its first year after coming to power, had betrayed the Telangana youth.

He challenged senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to address the unfulfilled promises. “What is your credibility, Rahul Gandhi? Come and face the unemployed youth else we will lay siege the AICC office with them,” he warned.

Describing the job calendar as lacking credibility and substance, he said Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka gave a statement and ran away without even a discussion in the Assembly. Harish Rao also ridiculed the claims of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of providing over 40,000 jobs and challenged him to come to Ashok Nagar or Osmania University without security to prove his point.

He reminded that the Congress government had only issued appointment letters to the jobs filled during the BRS regime. He said the Congress had neither provided two lakh government jobs nor the unemployment allowance promised during the elections. He vowed that the BRS will fight on behalf of the job aspirants untill all the promises are delivered.

Meanwhile, the government job aspirants who met Harish Rao stated that the job calendar was full of discrepancies, with no clarity on the number of jobs to be filled. They stated that though the Congress promised to provide legal sanctity for the job calendar by bringing a legislation in the Assembly, the government had only released a mere timetable.

They pointed out that the document released by the Deputy Chief Minister does not even have the signature of the Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary or any other competant authority, and lacks any legal binding.