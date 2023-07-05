Harish Rao terms Oppostion parties promises as mirages

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is handing sprinkler sets to farmers in Siddipet on Wednesday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has called upon the people of Telangana not to chase mirages and termed the promises of the Opposition parties as mirages. The Minister said that the Opposition parties were making promises in Telangana which they could not implement anywhere in India.

Addressing horticulture farmers after distributing free sprinkler sets, Rao has termed as baseless, the Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi‘s remarks on Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) Project. During the recent Khammam public meeting, the Minister has said Rahul Gandhi said that BRS Party was involved in one lakh crore of corruption. Terming them as baseless comments, the Minister has said that the Telangana government had spent just Rs 80,000 crore on KLIS how was Rs one lakh crore corruption possible?

Stating that the Opposition parties could not tolerate the rising popularity of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao after building KLIS, Rao said that Telangana farmers could have grown paddy in 56 lakh acres during the last Yasangi without KLIS. He further said the government had spent Rs 26,000 crore to procure paddy during the last Yasangi alone. He said the Chief Minister had directed the irrigation department to release water from Ranganayaka Sagar, Mallanna Sagar, Kondapochamma Sagar, and Annapurna Sagar to meet the needs of the irrigation.

Despite the looming drought in the State for current season, Rao said that the farmers of Siddipet district can take up the cultivation of all the crops without looking at the sky for rain. Providing free power to farming, he said that the government was paying Rs 25,000 towards each borewell per annum to make agriculture profitable. Rao said no State in the nation was giving free power 24 hours in the country. He has participated in various programmes across the Siddipet assembly constituency on Wednesday.