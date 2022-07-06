Siddipet: Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras set up at 11 junctions

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:59 PM, Wed - 6 July 22

3243 APNR cameras installed at a traffic junction in Siddipet on Wednesday.

Siddipet: With an objective to improve the monitoring of traffic violators, Siddipet Police have installed Automatic Number Plate Recognition (APNR) cameras at 11 important junctions in Siddipet town.

Speaking on the occasion, Traffic ACP Phaninder has said that they have installed the cameras to improve road safety on Siddipet roads. Since the motorists were aware of the installation of cameras, the Traffic ACP said that they will certainly obey the traffic guidelines. The cameras will automatically recognise the traffic violators such as two-wheeler driving without helmet, triple riding, cell phone driving, signal jumping, and driving on the wrong route. The system in place will generate the challans automatically since the cameras capture the traffic violators’ vehicle numbers.

While the cell phone driving and signal jumping violators will be fined Rs 1,000, the ACP said they will charge Rs 1,200 for triple riding. The wrong route driving and driving without wearing a helmet will attract Rs 200 and Rs 100 fines respectively. However, Phanider has clarified that their intention was to ensure every road user reaches their home safely not just impose fines on them. The Traffic ACP said that they will also initiate stern action against minor drivers, drunken driving and driving without holding a license. He further warned that the traffic Police personnel will also take action against the persons who won’t display their vehicle numbers properly.