Harish slams Congress government for closure of 43 schools in tribal areas

BRS leader criticises government for its failure to provide primary education to tribal children and called it an "unforgivable crime

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 August 2024, 12:43 PM

BRS leader Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Voicing concern over the status of schools in the tribal areas, BRS senior leader and former Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday said that as many as 43 government schools in areas predominantly inhabited by tribal communities had faced closure ever since the Congress came to power.

He criticised the Congress government for its failure to provide primary education to tribal children and called it an “unforgivable crime.” “A nation’s future is built in classrooms. But during the Congress rule, the students were not allowed to study in the classrooms,” he stated.

Highlighting the plight of teachers and students in these areas, he emphasised that the closure of schools was a matter of shame for the authorities. He appealed to the Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, who also holds the portfolio of Education, to take immediate action.

He urged the reopening of the 43 closed schools that were closed and the appointment of education volunteers until permanent teachers can be hired. “I want the government to ensure that no school in the State is closed due to lack of teachers,” he said, while calling for a comprehensive review of the Education Department at the Chief Minister’s level to resolve the ongoing issues in government schools.

He underscored the urgent need for government intervention to address the educational disparities faced by tribal communities. His call for action to ensure that every child in the State had access to quality education, regardless of their socio-economic background.