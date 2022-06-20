Harish takes on Centre over anti-people policies

Harish Rao inaugurating the Talelma Lift Irrigation Project (TLIP) at Saipet village in Vatpally mandal.

Sangareddy: The Rupee has depreciated to a new low in the last eight years of the BJP rule and the Army has lost respect with the introduction of the Agnipath scheme, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Monday.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Talelma Lift Irrigation Project (TLIP) at Saipet village in Vatpally mandal, the Minister said every sector has suffered under Narendra Modi’s rule. Even the Indian Army, which plays a key role in protecting the country, has lost its respect and security with the rollout Agnipath, he said. Since the new military recruitment scheme gives no job security to Army personnel, Harish said they are bound to feel insecure. He said that they will not get any pension and would have to struggle to get a job after serving four years in the defence.

Holding the BJP government responsible for the loss of 750 farmers’ lives during the protests against the farm laws in New Delhi, he said the Centre repealed the Acts fearing defeat in the Assembly elections in five States.

Harish also attacked the Centre for disinvesting several public sector companies, besides privatising a few of them. He said several key leaders of the RSS, VHP and other organisations supporting the BJP government had been making favourable statements on Nathuram Godse, who killed Mahatma Gandhi, which shows the respect that the saffron party has for the Father of The Nation.

He also accused the Centre of making the life of housewives difficult by hiking LPG rates from Rs 400 to Rs 1,000 and doing away with the subsidy entirely. Terming the ‘double-engine’ growth in the BJP-ruled States a fluke, he said none of these States is giving Rs, 2,016 pension, 24×7 free power supply and other benefits to its people.

Assuring the people that the Telangana government would start disbursing pension to those above 57 years old within two months, the Minister said it will also allot 3,000 double-bedroom houses to each constituency every year.

MP BB Patil, MLA Andole Chanti Kranthi Kiran, Zilla Parishad Chairperson P Manjusri and others were present.