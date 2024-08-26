KTR raises concern over dengue deaths, demands health emergency in Telangana

Says while the government has been claiming that there are no deaths in State, at least five were reported on Saturday and three on Monday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 August 2024, 11:31 AM

BRS working president KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Expressing concern over the rising dengue deaths, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday suggested that the State government acknowledge the serious problem and declare a health emergency in Telangana.

Rama Rao took to X and pointed out that while the State government has been claiming that there are no dengue deaths in the State, at least five deaths were reported on Saturday and three on Monday.

He stated that government hospitals were facing a shortage of medicines and three-four patients are being forced to share a single bed in most hospitals, due to increasing cases. “Who is hiding the data and why? Time to admit there is a serious problem and declare a health emergency,” he said.

Govt says that there are no dengue deaths in the state !! Meanwhile, newspapers reported five deaths day before and three today. Who is hiding the data and why? Hospitals have no adequate medicines and in most hospitals 3-4 people are sharing a bed! Time to admit there is a… https://t.co/BiwSB4WWhB pic.twitter.com/zdEDiNhDQD — KTR (@KTRBRS) August 26, 2024

In another post, the BRS working president slammed the State government for not implementing the Rythu Bharosa investment support for the last two seasons. He said the Congress government failed to fulfil its electoral promise and deprived Rs 15,000 per annum to farmers and tenant farmers as well as Rs 12,000 to farm labourers.

“The number of beneficiaries of crop loan waiver is far less than those who were denied. There is none to explain to them why they were deprived of the benefit, despite having all eligibility. The Congress has once again shown an empty hand to farmers (to deceive them,” he said.