Haritha Haram increased green cover in Telangana: CS Santhi Kumari

Telangana ku Haritha Haram has not only rejuvenated degraded forests, but it has also helped in protecting forests from threats such as smuggling, encroachments, fire and grazing in the State, said Santhi Kumari

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Wed - 26 April 23

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari addressing a workshop on plantations on irrigation lands at BRKR Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Wednesday said the ‘Telangana ku Haritha Haram‘ programme has not only rejuvenated degraded forests, but it has also helped in protecting forests from threats such as smuggling, encroachments, fire and grazing in the State.

Addressing a workshop on plantations on irrigation lands at BRKR Bhavan here, the Chief Secretary said there has been a 7.7 percent increase in the green cover in the State and that a perceptible change has been visible in the urban and rural landscape areas.

Stating that as per the directions of the Chief Minister, plantations have been taken up on irrigation lands, she said in order to assess the feasibility for taking up plantations joint field visits were conducted by district level. She asked the district officials to prepare a micro plan for block plantation in their respective districts.

Commercially valued and fruit bearing plants should be taken up in block plantations which would not only increase greenery, but also provide revenue to the panchayats, she suggested, adding that species like bamboo should be encouraged for plantation.

Draft model action plans for taking up block and linear plantations were suggested by district teams during the workshop. District Forest Officers and Irrigation officials of Jogulamba Gadwal, Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar, Medak, Nagarkurnool, Rajanna Sircilla, Siddipet and Suryapet districts attended the workshop.

Special Chief Secretary Irrigation Rajat Kumar, Principal Secretary PR&RD Sandeep Kumar Sultania, PCCF RM Dobriyal, Commissioner PR&RD Hanumantha Rao and other officials were present.

