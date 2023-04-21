GHMC to plant 1 crore saplings as part of Telangana Ku Haritha Haram 2023

21 April 23

Hyderabad: As a part of Telangana Ku Haritha Haram (TKHH) 2023, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will plant/distribute 1 crore saplings in its jurisdiction. The TKHH 2023 is likely to be launched during monsoon and the GHMC has started preparing a ward-wiste action plan.

“The State government instructed us to plant 1 crore saplings. By the end of this month, an action plan will be ready to ensure the best possible use of monsoon seasons in raising the saplings,” said a GHMC official.

As per the initial action plan, dense plantations will be taken up in temples, educational institutions, big hospitals, parks, playgrounds, jail campuses, graveyards and places where it is feasible.

In addition to these places, saplings will also be planted in fire stations, police stations, bus depots, small parks, canals, bunds, open spaces in layouts and near water bodies. Saplings will be planted along the roads and open spaces and this year too avenue plantations and Multi-Layer Avenue Plantation (MLAP) will be taken up.

“Linear or strip planting will be taken up along the roadside i.e., National Highways, State Highways, GHMC roads or approach roads connecting to other districts,” he said.

Presently, new sites were being identified to plant saplings, undertaking pre-planting operations like site clearance and digging of pits etc. Ahead of this green programme, several sapling species are being grown in the nurseries and Tulasi, Rose, Ashwagandha and Lavender are some of them.

“ We are taking up Haritha Haram activities all along the year and as a part of TKHH 2023, the saplings will be distributed to people in coordination with elected representatives and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs),” the official added.