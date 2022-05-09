Haritha Haram: Karimnagar officials to plant 40 lakh saplings this year

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:54 PM, Mon - 9 May 22

Karimnagar: District Collector RV Karnan instructed officials to prepare plans to plant 40 lakh saplings in the district as part of Haritha Haram programme in the year 2022-23. The Collector conducted a review meeting with district officials to discuss the Haritha Haram programme at the Collectorate conference hall here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he instructed officials to identify lands in villages and prepare them by digging pits to plant saplings in the first week of June. Lands of SRSP, irrigation and along with roads should also be identified and prepare them to plant trees, he instructed. He also instructed officials to examine the plants growing process being done in village nurseries by visiting the field. He wanted MPDOs, forest and municipal officials to submit a report on the progress of Haritha Haram arrangements every week by coordinating with each other. Out of 40 lakh, MPDOs were given a target to plant 31 lakh saplings.

Officials were asked to plant saplings such as malabar and neem tree variety plants which could survive by facing water scarcity and arrange support sticks. He instructed officials to take all possible measures to protect trees. Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, municipal commissioner Seva Islavath, DRDO Srilatha, district agriculture officer Sreedhar, district education officer Janardhan Rao, EE Srinivas, municipal commissioners, MPDOs, prohibition and excise officials and other participated in the meeting.