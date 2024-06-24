Haryana: Woman held for killing mother and brother in Yamunanagar

A 22-year-old woman, kajal, has been arrested for allegedly murdering her mother and brother at their house.

By PTI Published Date - 24 June 2024, 06:20 PM

Yamunanagar: A 22-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her mother and brother at their house here, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the bodies of the victims — 45-year-old Meena and her 24-year-old Rahul — were found at their house in a residential locality here on Sunday.

Their neighbours alerted the police about the incident.

While Meena was found lying dead on a bed, Rahul’s body lay on the ground, the police said.

They said the accused, Kajal, strangled her mother and brother in connivance with a cousin brother, who remains at large.

During interrogation, Kajal confessed to first strangling her mother Meena when her brother Rahul was away from home, Yamunanagar police station in-charge Jagdish Chandra said.

Upon Rahul’s return, he was struck on the head and fell down, after which Kajal’s cousin strangled him while she held his legs, Chandra said.

Following the murders, Kajal allegedly fabricated a story, claiming she was not at home during the incident and when she returned, she discovered a theft had taken place and that someone had killed her mother and brother, the police officer said.

According to Chandra, the accused woman used to often fight with her mother and brother. Last year, she had even left home after an altercation, but her mother persuaded her to return, he said.

Similarly, Kajal’s cousin brother had been embroiled in a property dispute with his own family and was unhappy with them and, therefore, together they committed the murders, the police officer said.

Meanwhile, multiple police teams have been deployed to locate Kajal’s cousin brother, he said.