Karimnagar: Youngster, missing for two months, found murdered in abandoned well

Four people, including a woman, have reportedly been detained in connection with the incident

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 June 2024, 10:09 AM

Representational Image

Karimnagar: A 29-year-old man from Manakondur mandal, Ananthoju Saikiran, who was reported missing two months ago, was found murdered and dumped in an abandoned well in Dahegaon mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on Saturday. Four people, including a woman, have reportedly been detained in connection with the incident.

According to the police, Saikiran had left home on April 18 after telling his family that he was going to Siddipet. As he did not return home, family members lodged a complaint with the police on May 2 after enquiring with their relatives.

Police, during investigation, found that Saikiran had earlier worked in a poultry farm in Kondapur of Siddipet. There, he had met Batti Srinivas and his wife Sunitha, natives of Bejjur in KB Asifabad, who were also working on the same farm. The three became quite close, police said.

On April 19, Saikiran is learned to have reached Sunitha’s maternal home in Dahegaon. What happened after that is not yet clear, with police saying that Srinivas, who was questioned based on suspicion, had confessed that he, along with Sunitha, her father and uncle killed Saikiran by hitting him on the head with boulders.

The body was then dumped in the well, where it was found on Saturday. The police are expected to reveal the reasons for the murder and details of the accused soon. Saikiran is survived by his wife Anusha, son Adarsh and daughter Aradhana.