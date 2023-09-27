Haryana Youth Congress launches ‘Yuva Jodo-Haryana Jodo’ campaign

By PTI Published Date - 07:38 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Chandigarh: Haryana Youth Congress on Wednesday launched a campaign under which they will hold programmes with the youth and raise issues faced by them in various districts.

The ‘Yuva Jodo-Haryana Jodo’ campaign will be a unique programme through which youth of every section will come on one platform and raise their issues, Haryana Youth Congress President Divyanshu Budhiraja told reporters here.

Through this campaign, the Haryana Youth Congress will hold a dialogue with the youth on their problems and and take their feedback, he said.

The Haryana Youth Congress has identified unemployment and drug addiction among other issues that affect the youth of the state, he said.

“We are a young nation, and if the youth of any state remains surrounded by problems and troubles all the time, then no development can take place,” Budhiraja said.

“Through Yuva Jodo-Haryana Jodo campaign, Youth Congress will interact with the youth on all these issues and will raise their voice before the government,” he said.

Oganisational expansion programmes of the Youth Congress will also be conducted during the campaign in which formation of district, assembly and block units will also be done, he added.