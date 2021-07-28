5 reasons why female characters crafted by Kanika Dhillon are irresistible

From Rumi from ‘Manmarziyan’, Bobby from ‘Judgementall Hai Kya’, all of her female characters are simply unapologetic.

The Indian cinema has been observing a positive change in terms of the representation of women on-screen. From merely being a love interest of the hero to crafting impactful female-led films, we have come a long way due to the efforts of many screenwriters and filmmakers. One of the leading voices of this change is Kanika Dhillon.

She has given many memorable, strong, and progressive female characters to the industry. From Rumi from ‘Manmarziyan’, Bobby from ‘Judgementall Hai Kya’, Mandakini from ‘Kedarnath’, Nanki from ‘Guilty’ to Rani from ‘Haseen Dillruba’, all of her female characters are simply unapologetic.

While the ace writer-producer is earning the lion’s share of praise for her gripping storyline and powerful dialogues for ‘Haseen Dillruba’, here’s looking at five reasons why we love Kanika’s female characters.

Fearless and unapologetic: Whether it is Rumi of ‘Manmarziyan’ or Rani of ‘Haseen Dillruba’, each of Kanika’s characters is bold, opinionated, and unapologetic for their choices. The courage and voice of all these women made the audience instantly root for them.

Flawed and real: Instead of stereotyping a woman as a figure of sacrifices, Kanika’s ladies are flawed, messy, complex, and, more than anything, they are real! Be it the struggle of Bobby from ‘Judgementall Hai Kya’ or Nanki’s unconventional way of surviving trauma, it was the realness of these characters that struck a chord with everyone.

Anything for love: All of Kanika’s women find deep solace in love and are ready to proclaim it like no one else. While Mandakini of ‘Kedarnath’ was least affected by the communal difference between her and Mansoor, the passion of both Rumi and Rani in ‘Manmarziyan’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’, respectively, received roaring applause.

Voicing important issues: Apart from crafting layered female characters, Kanika has a flair for raising important issues through her women on-screen. From the #MeToo movement to love in the digital age to shedding light on mental health, her characters have a message to deliver.

Strong and decisive: Kanika’s ladies are known to take charge of their life and are courageous enough to live by their decisions. All the women in her films are powerful and lead lives on their own terms. Rani of ‘Haseen Dillruba’ was ready to face any consequence of her choices, and that is what made her fearless and desirable.

