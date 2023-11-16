Thursday, Nov 16, 2023
Hashtag Rizwan trends after PCB names ShaheenAfridi as T20I captain

While some backed PCB's call on Afridi's captaincy, others voiced frustration, advocating for Rizwan's leadership.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 08:13 PM, Thu - 16 November 23
Hyderabad: In order to bring back the lost glory to the Pakistan cricket team after their recent debacle in the World Cup, the PCB appointed speedster Shaheen Afridi as the Pakistan’s T20I captain. The PCB took the decision after Babaz Azam resigned to his captaincy from all formats of the game. Similarly, the governing body of cricket in Pakistan appointed Shan Masood as their Test captain, however, the PCB is yet to name the ODI captain.

The PCB’s decision to appoint  Shaheen Afridi as T20I skipper took everyone by surprise, including Pakistan’s former cricketers who expressed their disappointment openly.

Cricket fans and enthusiasts opine that Mohammad Rizwan, with his experience and stellar T20I record, should have been chosen over Shaheen Afridi. While some backed PCB’s call on Afridi’s captaincy, others voiced frustration on social media platforms, advocating for Rizwan’s leadership.

Rizwan played 85 T20I matches and scored 2797 runs at an average of 49.07, including 1 century and 25 half-centuries. On the other side, Shaheen Afridi took 64 wickets in 52 matches with a strike rate of 17.8.

Here’s how cricket fans reacted to PCB’s decision:

History will remember the most deserving person who was robbed of the captaincy. #Rizwan #ShaheenAfridi #ShaanMasood pic.twitter.com/xs1vu5u4Oz

— Joe (@Joegulberg) November 16, 2023

