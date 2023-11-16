Hashtag Rizwan trends after PCB names ShaheenAfridi as T20I captain

While some backed PCB's call on Afridi's captaincy, others voiced frustration, advocating for Rizwan's leadership.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:13 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

Hyderabad: In order to bring back the lost glory to the Pakistan cricket team after their recent debacle in the World Cup, the PCB appointed speedster Shaheen Afridi as the Pakistan’s T20I captain. The PCB took the decision after Babaz Azam resigned to his captaincy from all formats of the game. Similarly, the governing body of cricket in Pakistan appointed Shan Masood as their Test captain, however, the PCB is yet to name the ODI captain.

The PCB’s decision to appoint Shaheen Afridi as T20I skipper took everyone by surprise, including Pakistan’s former cricketers who expressed their disappointment openly.

Also Read Shaheen Afridi becomes No.1 ICC ODI bowler

Cricket fans and enthusiasts opine that Mohammad Rizwan, with his experience and stellar T20I record, should have been chosen over Shaheen Afridi. While some backed PCB’s call on Afridi’s captaincy, others voiced frustration on social media platforms, advocating for Rizwan’s leadership.

Rizwan played 85 T20I matches and scored 2797 runs at an average of 49.07, including 1 century and 25 half-centuries. On the other side, Shaheen Afridi took 64 wickets in 52 matches with a strike rate of 17.8.

Here’s how cricket fans reacted to PCB’s decision:

History will remember the most deserving person who was robbed of the captaincy. #Rizwan #ShaheenAfridi #ShaanMasood pic.twitter.com/xs1vu5u4Oz

— Joe (@Joegulberg) November 16, 2023

Rizwan was most deserving captain. But they did injustice to him. GOD willing they will pay back to it. They are now wasting Rizwan as a captain.

Shameless PCB #justiceforRizwan #MohammadRizwan pic.twitter.com/GfAWu0OFO7 — ZAINI💚 (@ZainAli_16) November 15, 2023

Shahid Afridi wanted Mohammad Rizwan and not Shaheen Afridi to become Pakistan’s captain. Lala stopped Shaheen from taking Lahore Qalandars’ captaincy two years ago too, he knows captaining Pakistan cricket isn’t easy. Stop the useless agenda against him. Lala is our legend ♥️… pic.twitter.com/KSx7oEZeFO — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) November 16, 2023

After Babar Azam there is only one person who deserves Captaincy of Pakistan Cricket Team is Muhammad Rizwan, it makes me sad when a person giving it all for his team, performing consistently in all three formats but still being ignored. pic.twitter.com/RFq5Pt1Cmb — S A A D 🇵🇰 (@itx_Saadii_10) November 16, 2023

Mohammad Rizwan is best captain and leader in this current team, But PCB doesn’t want Pakistan Cricket team to perform well#MohammadRizwan#JusticeforRizwanpic.twitter.com/cJDLt7oDPX — ZAINI💚 (@ZainAli_16) November 15, 2023