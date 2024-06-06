Have you faced this ‘Wrong Thumbnail’ issue with links shared on WhatsApp?

While some say that they have tried uninstalling and re-installing WhatsApp, some said that they have tried clearing cache on their phones to fix it.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 June 2024, 08:39 PM

Hyderabad: Several WhatsApp users, using the messaging tool on their Android phones, are complaining of a peculiar issue that they have been facing on the platform.

In what seems to be a glitch, thumbnails of video links or posts shared with someone on WhatsApp, appear to be completely unrelated to what is being shared. For instance, a user who received a link of a news story on ‘What US President Joe Biden spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over phone’ is seeing a thumbnail pertaining to a YouTube video on ‘Military Technologies’.

However, the same link, when viewed on WhatsApp web, shows the appropriate thumbnail.

Here are some of the screenshots of the said WhatsApp user receiving multiple links and videos on WhatsApp from different individuals and on different groups with the same thumbnail of the YouTube video:

Meanwhile, there have been Subreddits on this thumbnail issue, where users have shared their experiences. Those indulging in the discussion, have complained that they have tried several hacks to fix the issue.

While some say that they have tried uninstalling and re-installing WhatsApp, some said that they have tried clearing cache on their phones to fix it. However, none of them seem to have found a solution, as they claim to be facing the issue despite multiple attempts.

Whether it is a technical glitch at WhatsApp’s end or an issue on Android phones, is unclear at this point as no iPhone user has complained of the same so far.

Have you also faced a similar issue?