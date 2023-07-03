| Have You Forgotten Its Sharad Pawar Ajit Pawar On Being Asked Who Is Ncp Prez

‘Have you forgotten it’s Sharad Pawar?’ Ajit Pawar on being asked who is NCP prez

Meanwhile, Praful Patel Monday announced that Sunil Tatkare as the new state president of the Nationalist Congress Party

By ANI Published Date - 11:00 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

File Photo

Mumbai: On being asked who will be Nationalist Congress Party national president now, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar asked on Monday whether they have forgotten that Sharad Pawar is the party’s national president.

He was asked the question after NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight other party leaders joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra in a surprise and dramatic political move.

Ajit Pawar said the party will function very well.

“I have come to know from media reports that action is being taken against nine MLAs. In this context, we have sent an application to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker to disqualify Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad,” Ajit Pawar said.

Meanwhile, Praful Patel Monday announced that Sunil Tatkare as the new state president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Earlier on Sunday, in a surprising turn of events that in some ways resembled the split in the Shiv Sena almost a year ago, NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, with eight other party legislators also joining the National Democratic Alliance government in the state.

Ajit Pawar said all MLAs are with him, and they have joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government as a party.

“We have all the numbers. All MLAs are with me. We are here as a party. We have informed all seniors as well. The majority is given importance in a democracy. Our party is 24 years old and young leadership should come forward,” Ajit Pawar said after taking oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

The Deputy CM further said that a few other ministers would be added in the next expansion.

State Governor Ramesh Bais administered the oath to NCP Leader Ajit Pawar as Maharashtra’s second Deputy Chief Minister.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president Supriya Sule and MP Supriya Sule on Sunday said that Ajit Pawar joining the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Government is “painful” but her relationship with him would remain the same.