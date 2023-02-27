| Have You Tried These Six Unique Variations Of Chai Yet

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 02:16 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

Hyderabad: We all know chai is like happiness in a cup for people in India. Having a cup of tea after a tiring day at work makes everything better!

Chai is like an emotion for people, no guest would leave the house without having chai and there won’t be a gathering if chai is not served. Indians are chai lovers and apart from the classic masala chai, there are many different types of chai that one should try.

Here is a list of six types of chai:

Irani chai

This chai was brought to India by the Persians during the 19th century and is now found across various old cafes in the city of Hyderabad. This chai, which is also known as ‘dum ki chai’, is rich and creamy. The addition of ‘mawa’ or ‘khoya’ gives this tea its unique taste.

Masala chai

This is one of the most favourite types of chai. The base of the masala chai usually includes cardamom, black pepper, cinnamon, cloves, and ginger, and is made by brewing black tea in milk and water along with the masalas.

Tandoori chai

This is one of the latest trends in chai, it is made in a ‘kulhad’ that is heated enough for it to extract the flavour of clay pot in the chai. Having said that, ultimately, this is just masala chai smoked by pouring it in a hot ‘kulhad’.

Kashmiri kahwa chai

Kahwa is a mild tea flavoured with spices and dry fruits. There is no milk used for making this tea, it is more like sipping on flavoured water with walnuts, almonds, and saffron as key ingredients.

Ronga saah

This reddish-brown tea from Assam, which has the largest concentration of tea plantations, is extremely refreshing, has a mild flavour, and is known to aid digestion. It is popular for its vibrant red colour and usage of pure tea leaves.

Butter tea

This chai is a drink of the people in the Himalayan regions. It is traditionally made from tea leaves, yak butter, water, and salt. The butter tea is an acquired taste, since it is salty rather than sweet, and has a completely unexpected flavour.