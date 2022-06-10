HBO unveils preview image of live-action series ‘The Last of Us’

Published Date - 01:25 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Hyderabad: In November 2020, HBO gave the green light for a live-action series adapting a popular video game franchise ‘The Last of Us’. Almost two years later, HBO has finally dropped a preview image of the upcoming show, with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey cast as protagonists Joel and Ellie respectively.

The image was revealed by director, Neil Druckmann at a globally streamed virtual event, Summer Game Fest, on June 9. Accompanying Druckmann were video game voice actors, Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, who will also be appearing in the series, but as different characters than who they played in the game.

In the image, Joel and Ellie can be seen hiding behind a desk as a “clicker” – as the post-apocalyptic monster looms on the other side. According the video game lore, “clickers” are humans who have been infected by the parasitic cordyceps fungus. They have zombie-like appearances and attack living human beings. The plotline revolves around the elimination of these creatures.

The show is primarily being filmed in Alberta, Canada, but is set in across various locations across the United States, including Wyoming, Missouri and Pittsburgh. The adaptation has also made changes to original timeline. While the outbreak in the video game occurs in 2013, the show version has shifted this to 2003.

According to a statement by co-producer Craig Mazin, the changes that are being made for the adaptation “are designed to fill things out and expand, not to undo, but enhance”.

The show is expected to release on HBO Max in 2023.

Aishwarya Jain