HC seeks details in Jr NTR’s house attachment case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 June 2024, 11:30 PM

Hyderabad: The division Bench of High Court comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti dealt with a writ plea filed by actor Jr NTR challenging Debt Recovery Tribunal attachment order of his residential property at Banjara Hills. The Bench directed the advocate, who appeared for the actor, to file a personal affidavit giving details of hearing before the Debt Recovery Tribunal.

The petitioner contended that he purchased the property from his vendor and cleared all the loans by 2008. On an earlier occasion, when the revenue authorities tried to interfere with the property, the District Collector, Hyderabad, conducted an inquiry and closed it in the petitioner’s favour.

Six banks namely Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, Orient Bank, Federal Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Small Industries Development Bank of India committed fraud and obtained six independent attachment orders on the said property, said the petitioner’s counsel, MV Durgaprasad.

Further, he argued that the application for impleadment before the DRT and the petition challenging the attachment was dismissed without hearing him. The Bench then directed the counsel on record at the Tribunal to submit the same to the court on an affidavit. Accordingly, the case was adjourned.

State Olympic Association elections Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka refused to vacate the interim orders resulting in further postponement of elections to the State Olympic Association.

Several sports associations filed a bunch of writ pleas challenging the actions of the Telangana Olympic Association in issuing notice for conducting the Annual General Body meeting and elections without including the names of petitioners’ representatives from the electoral roll.

They said that such actions violated both the Telangana Olympic Association’s Rules and Regulations and Articles 14 and 21 of the Indian Constitution.

When an application to vacate the said stay order came up for hearing, the judge granted time for the writ petitioners to file their responses and extended the stay of elections till June 10.

Land compensation Justice K Sharath disposed of a couple of writ pleas by directing the Revenue authorities of Sangareddy to treat the land assignees on par with the patta holders while giving compensation for the purpose of construction of NIMS pharma city at Yelgoi.

The court was dealing with the pleas filed by over 150 petitioners challenging the action of revenue authorities in not initiating the procedure of the Land Acquisition Act 2013 while resorting to the resumption of the assigned lands and that the authorities have only paid meagre amounts to the assignees.

On the other hand, the office of the Additional Advocate General informed the court that the government has the right to resume the assigned lands anytime whenever necessary and that the petitioners were given exgratia for such resumption. Observing the same, the judge held that the petitioners should be paid equal amount.