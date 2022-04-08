HCA comes to cricketer Bhogi Shravani’s aid

Published Date - 08:30 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) on Friday condemned the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Association (GHMC) official who demolished the house of cricketer Bhogi Shravani.

The HCA secretary R Vijayanand said that they will help the cricketer to rebuild her house by providing financial support. “The Hyderabad Cricket Association is deeply saddened to hear about the demolition of the house in which Hyderabad cricketer Bhogi Shravani was living in at Tukaram Gate earlier this week. The Apex Council members expresses their deep sorrow at the way the authorities have acted against the cricketer and her family. We request the officials to look into the matter and ensure that justice is done to the cricketer and her family at the earliest,” Vijayanand said.

“The HCA will lend its helping hand to the cricketer by reconstructing her house and will ensure that the family doesn’t have to live on the street. We will take the approval of the Apex Council, including president (Mohammad Azharuddin) and provide all the support to the cricketer,” he added.

