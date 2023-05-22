HCA league matches to commence from June 6

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Hyderabad: The much-awaited Hyderabad Cricket Association league matches will commence from June 6, the officials informed on Monday.

The new format will have teams divided into A,B,C groups instead of A1, A2 and A3. A division will have 21 teams. The teams that were included in this division in 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons were dropped.

However, the Combined XI team of the districts was retained in the same group to provide a platform for the cricketers from districts. Budding Stars Cricket Club, which stood first in A2 division in the seasons 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-2020 and first in A1 division in 2021-22 was also retained.

The bottom two teams in A division after the end of the season will be demoted to B division while top two teams from B division will be promoted to A division, the release from HCA said.

Meanwhile, the teams in A Division will be split into two pools. After the league matches, Zonals will be played for finalizing the team that will represent Hyderabad in Ranji and U-23 tournaments.

In the B Division, the 62 teams will be split into five pools. The top 2 from each pool will play against top 2 from the other pools to decide the ranking and the top 2 will be promoted to A Division while bottom two from each pool will play against each other and the last two teams will be relegated to C Division.

The C Division, with 105 teams, will be divided into 6 pools. Top team from each pool will play against each other to decide the ranking. Top two teams from the group will be promoted to B Division.

Meanwhile, the players’ registration will commence from May 24 and end on June 3. Each club/institution can register 18 players. No transfer of players nor last-minute registrations are allowed.